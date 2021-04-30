Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Russian penal colonies and pretrial detention centers to be equipped with e-legal systems

Tags: Human rights, Digitalisation, Internet, Justice Ministry, Penitentiary system, Russia
17:06 30/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 30 (RAPSI) — Institutions of the Russian penal system are to be equipped with electronic databases of constantly updated normative legal acts regulating the rights and obligations of prisoners, the press service of the Justice Ministry informs.

Taking into account certain proposals presented by the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, the draft Concept (of the development of the penitentiary system until 2030 - editor's note) has been supplemented with provisions concerning the introduction of a system of electronic databases containing constantly updated regulations as to the rights and duties of detained persons and legal instruments such persons need to protect their interests in courts, Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuichenko during a meeting with Ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova.

The meeting participants have also discussed a project envisaging the creation of a combined correctional institution and the organization of the probation system in the Russian Federation. 

In addition, the parties have identified another important area in which close interaction is to be carried out, that is a further development of the orders of the Ministry of Justice establishing the internal regulations for pretrial detention centers and correctional institutions.

