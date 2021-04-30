Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Investigators seek for restraining order against lawyer Pavlov

Context
Tags: Information, Moscow's Basmanny District Court, Ivan Pavlov, Moscow, Russia
16:52 30/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 30 (RAPSI) – Investigators on Friday asked the Basmanny District Court of Moscow to impose a restraining order on lawyer Ivan Pavlov charged with disclosure of certain information pertaining to a preliminary investigation, his attorney Yevgeny Smirnov told RAPSI. 

Pavlov’s case is related to an article published by Vedomosti about journalist Ivan Safronov accused of treason. Investigators believe the attorney gave the newspaper a copy of the decision to bring the journalist to criminal prosecution and told information agencies and Kommersant newspaper about interrogation of a secret witness in Safronov’s case.

Under the respective articles of the Russian Criminal Code, the charges brought against the lawyer envisage punishment in the form of compulsory work for up to 480 hours, or correctional labor for up to two years, or detention for up to three months.

On Friday, it became known about a search in Pavlov's house and his arrest. 

The arrested lawyer is known for his work for human rights association "Team 29", which provides legal assistance to journalist Ivan Safronov, accused of high treason, and Navalny’s foundation (recognized by the Ministry of Justice as a foreign agent); prosecutors seek that it was recognized as an extremist organization.

The Lefortovsky District Court of Moscow on April 30 extended detention of Safronov until July.


