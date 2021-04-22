Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
22/04/2021 19:57

News

Print this

Former Russian security colonel admitting to graft sentenced to 7 years behind bars

Context
Tags: Bribery, Federal Security Service, Moscow Garrison Military Court, Kirill Cherkalin, Moscow, Russia
14:40 22/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 22 (RAPSI) – The Moscow Garrison Military Court on Thursday sentenced reserve lieutenant colonel of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Kirill Cherkalin, who had pled guilty to taking bribes, to 7 years in high-security prison, RAPSI reports from the courtroom.

The court found him guilty of receiving bribes on a large scale and large-scale fraud. In addition to the prison term the man was also banned from holding law enforcement posts for3 years, deprived of his colonel rank and second-class medal of the Order of Merit for the Motherland.

Victims in this case count Sergey Glyadelkin and his cousin Igor Tkach sought to recover about 19.4 billion rubles from the defendant. However, the court granted their civil claims in part and collected 318 million rubles in favor of each victim.

Earlier, Prosecutor Milana Digayeva demanded 11 years behind bars and a 34 million-ruble fine for Cherkalin.

The case was heard under a special procedure, without examination of evidence and interrogation of witnesses, as the defendant had signed a plea deal with investigators. Cherkalin admitted receipt of a bribe in the amount of $850,000 from a businessman for the common protection. 

According to the website of the financial crimes agency Rosfinmonitoring, Cherkalin represented FSB in the Interdepartmental Anti-money laundering Commission. Investigators believe that his illegal activity lasted from November 2013 to February 2015.

Questions to experts

In the meantime, lawyers from Egorov, Puginsky, Afanasiev & Partners believe the forensic examination conducted as to the the Yurpromconsulting company count of the case is faithless and turned to Russia’s Investigative Committee and Prosecutor General’s Office seeking the check to check investigators’ actions for several crimes including tampering with evidence and results of law enforcement intelligence operations (Article 303 of the Russian Criminal Code),  abuse of power (Article 285), illegal institution of a criminal case (Article 299, Part 3), accessory in money laundering (Article 33, Part 5 and Article 174.1).

Asset seizure

In November 2019, Moscow’s Golovinsky District Court forfeited to the state assets of Cherkalin and his family worth over 6 billion rubles (about $80 million at the current exchange rate), including four apartments, two cottages, six land plots with a total area of 7,116 square meters, 14 nonresidential premises, 2 cars, 800 million rubles, $72 million and over 8 million euros found during the investigative activities in Cherkalin’s premises.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Former Russian security colonel admitting to graft sentenced to 7 years behind bars

14:40 22/04/2021 The Moscow Garrison Military Court on Thursday sentenced reserve lieutenant colonel of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Kirill Cherkalin, who had pled guilty to taking bribes, to 7 years in high-security prison
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

State Duma assigns Moskalkova to post of Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner

15:08 22/04/2021 The State Duma on Thursday appointed Tatiana Moskalkova to the position of Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Сourt seeks expert examination in $2.8B DIA case against Vneshprombank managers

16:24 22/04/2021 The Moscow Commercial Court has ordered to undertake an examination of signatures of former Vneshprombank chairman of the board of directors Elena Lirina in a case against 17 ex-bank managers, from whom Russia’s Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) seeks recovery of about 217 billion rubles ($2.8 billion).

Former Russian security colonel admitting to graft sentenced to 7 years behind bars

14:40 22/04/2021 The Moscow Garrison Military Court on Thursday sentenced reserve lieutenant colonel of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Kirill Cherkalin, who had pled guilty to taking bribes, to 7 years in high-security prison

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100