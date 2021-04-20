Ex-Deputy Emergencies Minister sentenced to 5 years behind bars for fraud

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

17:19 20/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 20 (RAPSI) – The former First Deputy Emergencies Minister, Lieutenant General Sergey Shlyakov received 5 years in jail for fraud on Tuesday, the press service of Moscow’s Khamovnichesky District Court told RAPSI.

A prosecutor earlier demanded six years in penal colony for Shlyakov and another defendant Sergey Onishchenko each, and 5.5 and 7.5 years behind bars for two other defendants Alexander Kazartsev and Yury Kuznetsov respectively.

According to investigators, Shlyakov and his alleged accomplices offered the former assistant of Russia’s Emergencies Minister Yury Udalov to help in the achievement of the post of the Yaroslavl Region’s Governor. In May 2018, the latter turned to law enforcement seeking to prevent the criminal activity of a group of people.

As reported earlier, two examination were conducted, over 15 witnesses were questioned and more than 500 documents were studied as part of the case.