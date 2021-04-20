Sentencing of Russian security colonel charged with graft scheduled for April 20

14:37 20/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 20 (RAPSI) – The Moscow Garrison Military Court will deliver sentence in a bribery case against lieutenant colonel of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Kirill Cherkalin on April 22, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Earlier, Prosecutor Milana Digayeva demanded an 11-year prison term, a 34 million-ruble fine, prohibition to hold law enforcement posts for 3 years and deprivation of his lieutenant colonel and the second-class medal of the Order of Merit for the Motherland.

The case was considered without examination of evidence and interrogation of witnesses as the defendant had pleaded guilty. Cherkalin stands charged with receiving a bribe in the amount of $850,000 from a businessman for the common protection.

According to the website of the financial crimes agency Rosfinmonitoring, Cherkalin represented FSB in the Interdepartmental Anti-money laundering Commission. Investigators believe that his illegal activity lasted from November 2013 to February 2015.

In November 2019, Moscow’s Golovinsky District Court forfeited to the state assets of Cherkalin and his family worth over 6 billion rubles (about $80 million at the current exchange rate), including four apartments, two cottages, six land plots with a total area of 7,116 square meters, 14 nonresidential premises, 2 cars, 800 million rubles, $72 million and over 8 million euros found during the investigative activities in Cherkalin’s premises.