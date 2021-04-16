Videographer of Navalny’s foundation to be imprisoned for 2 years in extremism case

16:47 16/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 16 (RAPSI) - Pavel Zelensky, a camera-control engineer of a foundation founded by Alexey Navalny, on Friday received two years in penal colony as part of an extremism case, RAPSI was told in the press service of Moscow’s Tushinsky District Court.

Zelensky was found guilty of public calls for extremism.

According to investigators, Zelensky published two posts containing threats against Russia’s high-ranking officials on his Twitter account.