13/04/2021 14:00

News

Moscow court to look into case on illegal withdrawal of over $1.6B to Moldovan bank

Tags: Forgery, Banking, Currency transaction, Moscow's Tverskoy District Court, Moldova, Russia
13:04 13/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 13 (RAPSI) — The Tverskoy District Court of Moscow is to consider a criminal case over illegal currency transfers amounting to more than 126 billion rubles (about $1.6 billion) with the use of falsified documents to BC Moldindconbank S.A., the press service of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office informs RAPSI.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation has approved the indictment in the criminal case against Alexander Korkin, Alexei Sobolev, Lev Pakhomov, Rinat Yusupov and Vinera Sharipova. These persons are charged with committing such crimes as performing large-scale foreign currency transfers to non-resident accounts with the use of forged documents as part of a criminal organization, the statement reads.

Investigators allege that the Moldovan bank was used by the aforesaid persons to illegally withdraw funds from Russia. The criminal group included a Moldindkonbank top manager Yelena Platon, owner of Evropeisky Express bank Oleg Kuzmin, co-owners of Russkiy Zemelny Bank, Zapadny Bank, and a branch of Creditbank - Creditinvest Alexander Grigoriev and Beslan Bulguchev, top managers of these banks Rinat Yusupov and Viner Sharipova, as well as Alexey Sobolev and Lev Pakhomov.

From June 2013 to May 2014, the co-conspirators carried out illegal foreign exchange operations to transfer funds denominated in foreign currency from the accounts of these Russian credit institutions to the bank accounts of non-resident CB Moldindconbank on the base of deliberately forged documents; the total amount of transactions made over 126 billion rubles ($1.6 billion at the current exchange rate, according to the statement.

Previously, Elena Platon, Alexander Grigoriev and Oleg Kuzmin have already been sentenced to various terms of punishment, the Prosecutor General’s Office notes.

