Moscow developer gets suspended sentence for tax evasion

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

16:17 08/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 8 (RAPSI) – The Kuzminsky District Court of Moscow has passed a 4-year suspended sentence on the owner of Monolitinvest construction company Gennady Vinogradov for tax evasion in the amount of more than 363 million rubles (about $5 million), RAPSI has learnt from the press service of the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office.

The court has also granted in full a civil claim to collect 363 million rubles in moral damages from the defendant.

According to prosecutors, he evaded millions of rubles in taxes by adding false data to tax declarations. Therefore, his actions caused a serious damage to the federal budget.



