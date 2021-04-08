Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
08/04/2021 21:43

News

Print this

Moscow developer gets suspended sentence for tax evasion

Tags: Tax evasion, Kuzminsky District Court of Moscow, Prosecutor's office, Russia, Moscow
16:17 08/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 8 (RAPSI) – The Kuzminsky District Court of Moscow has passed a 4-year suspended sentence on the owner of Monolitinvest construction company Gennady Vinogradov for tax evasion in the amount of more than 363 million rubles (about $5 million), RAPSI has learnt from the press service of the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office.

The court has also granted in full a civil claim to collect 363 million rubles in moral damages from the defendant.

According to prosecutors, he evaded millions of rubles in taxes by adding false data to tax declarations. Therefore, his actions caused a serious damage to the federal budget.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Moscow developer gets suspended sentence for tax evasion

16:17 08/04/2021 The Kuzminsky District Court of Moscow has passed a 4-year suspended sentence on the owner of Monolitinvest construction company Gennady Vinogradov for tax evasion in the amount of more than 363 million rubles (about $5 million).
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Attorney Khasavov’s 6-year sentence for compulsion of evidence upheld

14:49 08/04/2021 The Moscow City Court on Thursday upheld a 6-year prison sentence given to attorney Dagir Khasavov for compulsion of evidence.

Marrow Donor Register to appear in Russia

15:04 08/04/2021 The Federal Marrow Donor Register will be created in Russia, according to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Moscow developer gets suspended sentence for tax evasion

16:17 08/04/2021 The Kuzminsky District Court of Moscow has passed a 4-year suspended sentence on the owner of Monolitinvest construction company Gennady Vinogradov for tax evasion in the amount of more than 363 million rubles (about $5 million).

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100