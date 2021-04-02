Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
02/04/2021 15:31

News

Print this

Ex-judge from Russia’s Penza gets 8 years in prison for bribetaking

Tags: Court, Judge, Bribery, Federal Security Service, Investigative Committee, Penza, Russia
15:20 02/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 2 (RAPSI) – The Penza Regional Court has sentenced a former magistrate judge to 8 years in high-security prison for receiving 200,000 rubles ($2,600) in bribes, the press service of the Investigative Committee’s regional directorate reports.

Additionally, the court imposed a 4 million-ruble fine ($52,500) on the convict. 

An attorney and another mediator in the bribery have received 3 years in jail each.

According to the court and investigators, in late January 2019, a local driver asked his acquaintance to help release him from administrative liability for refusal to undergo alcohol testing. The man in turn applied to his familiar attorney who agreed for monetary reward to be a mediator in the bribery.

The case papers read that in early April 2019, a magistrate judge issued a decision to discontinue the administrative offence case involving the Penza resident. On the same day, the lawyer received 400,000 rubles, 200,000 of which he kept to himself. Another half of the bribe he gave the judge, who was later arrested by the Federal Security Service’s officers.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Ex-judge from Russia’s Penza gets 8 years in prison for bribetaking

15:20 02/04/2021 The Penza Regional Court has sentenced a former magistrate judge to 8 years in high-security prison for receiving 200,000 rubles ($2,600) in bribes.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Investigators open new case against Mayor of town of Maikop

11:09 02/04/2021 The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has opened a new criminal case against head of town of Maikop municipal district in the Republic of Adygea Andrey Getmanov.

Investigators complete probe into official of Rosrezerv Agency over $45M embezzlement

13:45 02/04/2021 The Russian Investigative Committee has completed the investigation of a criminal case against deputy head of the Federal Agency for State Reserves (Rosrezerv) Alexander Kiryukhin and other persons accused of embezzling more than 3.4 billion rubles (about $45 million) in the framework of state procurement.

Twitter fined $42,000 for refusal to delete calls for illegal actions

14:16 02/04/2021 A magistrate court in Moscow on Friday fined Twitter social network 3.2 million rubles ($42,000) for failure to delete information calling teenagers to participate in illegal actions.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100