Investigators complete probe into official of Rosrezerv Agency over $45M embezzlement

13:45 02/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 2 (RAPSI) — The Russian Investigative Committee has completed the investigation of a criminal case against deputy head of the Federal Agency for State Reserves (Rosrezerv) Alexander Kiryukhin and other persons accused of embezzling more than 3.4 billion rubles (about $45 million) in the framework of state procurement, the press service of the body informs on Friday.

The criminal case with an approved indictment has been transferred to the Moscow City Court for consideration on the merits, the Investigative Committee said in the statement.

Investigators established that Kiryukhin, as well as ex-head of the Rosrezerv department of petroleum products Vadim Gavrilov, his former deputy Oleg Lazarev, director of the Research Institute of Storage Problems of Rosrezerv Sergey Ulanin, and commercial director of NaftaPremium LLC Alexander Pavlov, had embezzled more than 3.4 billion rubles under the guise of providing of services for the restoration of the quality of diesel fuel for the needs of Rosrezerv for a controlled commercial organization in the framework of the execution of government contracts.

It is to be noted, investigators observe, that the defendants executed the scheme being well aware that the said diesel fuel was of good enough quality, and the works performed were not needed.

The property of the defendants, their relatives, and persons affiliated with them, in the amount of 500 million rubles ($6.6 million at the current exchange rate) was arrested in the framework of a civil claim, the Investigative Committee said.