Investigators open new case against Mayor of town of Maikop

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

11:09 02/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 2 (RAPSI) — The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has opened a new criminal case against head of town of Maikop municipal district in the Republic of Adygea Andrey Getmanov, the press service of the body informs RAPSI on Friday.

The official is suspected of illegal acquisition and storage of ammunition. Investigators allege that not later than on March 24, 2021, the suspect illegally acquired and stored in his house in Maikop live cartridges for rifled firearms, which were found and seized during the search in the said house, the statement reads.

Earlier it was reported that the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in Adygea had opened a criminal case over extortion against the man.

Getmanov was charged accordingly at the end of March; by a court ruling he was detained until May 23, 2021.