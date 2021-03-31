Investigators complete fraud probe into former Novgorod vice-governor

10:50 31/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 31 (RAPSI) – Investigation into the fomer vice-governor of the Novgorod Region Victor Nechayev charged with large-scale fraud has been completed, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

According to the probe, between May and June 2020, the defendant promised his acquaintance to job him into the post of the Moscow Region’s governor for 35 million euros.

Nechayev was arrested in June 2020. He pleaded guilty giving himself up.

In 2016, Nechayev was convicted and sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for embezzling 6.5 million rubles (about $100,000). His accomplices Sergey Aleksandrov and Ulyana Zhuravskaya received a 3-year suspended sentence each. During pretrial investigation all accused persons pleaded guilty; Nechayev compensated 6.5 million rubles embezzled from a victim, according to the statement.

According to investigators, between July 30, 2013 and August 10, 2013 Nechayev and Aleksandrov promised a local woman to release her prosecuted husband from jail and help him receive a suspended sentence. Thus, the defendants got 6.5 million rubles by fraud. Moreover, between July and August 2015, Nechayev along with Zhuravskaya conspired to embezzle $47,000 from a man for assistance in closing criminal case against him. However, defendants could not manage the money because they were arrested by the Federal Security Service (FSB).



