Navalny files new defamation suit against President’s spokesman

Tags: Defamation, Moscow's Presnensky District Court, Dmitry Peskov, Alexey Navalny, Russia
17:55 30/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 30 (RAPSI) – Alexey Navalny has filed a new defamation claim against the President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to the Moscow Presnensky District Court’s case file.

In November 2020, the court returned a previous suit against Peskov to Navalny because of errors committed during the drawing up of the document.

Navalny seeks to declare certain statements by Peskov about situation with the plaintiff’s illness untrue and defaming. He also demands refutation of the statements on the official Kremlin website. There are no monetary claims, the court’s representative noted.


