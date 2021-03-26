Moscow police official suspected of stealing $330,000

11:11 26/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 26 (RAPSI) – A chief of the investigation department of the Moscow Department of Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs is suspected of stealing 25 million rubles ($330,000) seized as part of a criminal case, the police press service reports Friday.

According to the Investigative Committee, the suspect received information on the seized funds which were placed in his safe box after the required investigative actions. Not later than February 2021 he stole over 25 million rubles from it, the statement reads.

A case was opened over large-scale theft.