24/03/2021 19:41

News

Ex-director of design institute where pirated software was used to be extradited to Russia

Tags: Extradition, Software, Piracy, The Prosecutor General's Office, Russia
17:28 24/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 24 (RAPSI) — Former director of the Arkhangelskgrazhdanproekt Design Institute Viktor Zhilin, accused in the case over the use of pirated software for design and drawing is to be extradited to Russia, the press service of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office informs RAPSI.

As part of the investigation of a criminal case, it was established that from March 2002 to August 2008 Zhilin, having at the disposal of the enterprise two licensed copies of Autodesk ARHITECTURAL DEKTOR 2006 software product, instructed his subordinate employees to copy and install the counterfeit software product on 22 working computers, the body noted in its statement.

For 2021, the average price of the said software makes about 80,000 rubles (about $1,000) per year for one computer.

The man has fled from law enforcement agencies; a preventive measure in the form of arrest in absentia was chosen, the accused was put on the federal wanted list, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

