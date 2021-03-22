Ex-chair of regional district election committee charged with ballot fraud

17:45 22/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 22 (RAPSI) – Investigators in Russia’s Penza Region have charged a former chair of one of the local district election committees with electoral fraud, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

Investigation is ongoing.

According to the probe, on September 13, 2020, during the election of the Penza Region’s Governor and additional elections of the State Duma lawmakers, the accused woman personally added false information to 1,324 unused ballots, ticking marks in favor of one of the candidates and put them into a stationary ballot box.



