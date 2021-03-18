Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Russian Olympic Committee executive board’s member detained in fraud case

17:47 17/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 17 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Wednesday put a member of the executive board of Russia’s Olympic Committee, President of Water Jump and Synchronized Swimming Federations Alexey Vlasenko, who stands charged with fraud, until May 16, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The case details have not been disclosed yet.

According to the Water Jump Federation’s website, Vlasenko is the Merited Master of Sports of Russia and multiple European champion, world record-breaker in the swimming’s Masters Category. He is awarded a second-class medal of the Order of Merit for the Motherland.

