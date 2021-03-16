Two former investigators get prison terms for graft

17:21 15/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 15 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Monday sentenced two former investigators of the Investigative Committee’s Headquarters Andrey Trinev and Sergey Dubinsky to 6 and 8 years behind bars for graft, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Trinev was also banned from taking posts with authoritive functions in state bodies and law enforcement for 10 years and deprived of his rank of Mayor of Justice, while Dubinsky was additionally fined 10 million rubles ($136,000).

Earlier, prosecutors demanded 8-year prison terms for Dubinsky and Trinev each. Moreover, the prosecution sought a 15 million-ruble fine and deprivation of the right to hold public and law enforcement posts for 15 years and Colonel of Justice rank for Dubinsky and deprivation of the rank of Mayor of Justice and ban to hold similar posts for 10 years for Trinev.

The case has been launched upon an application filed by ex-attorney Alexey Kovrizhkin.



