Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
12/03/2021 19:00

News

Print this

Prosecutor seeks 8 years in prison for ex-deputy Mayor of Vologda in embezzlement case

Tags: Construction, Embezzlement, Prosecutor's office, Vologda, Russia
17:34 12/03/2021

ST. PETERSBURG, March 12 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – A prosecutor on Friday demanded an 8-year prison term for ex-Mayor of Russia’s Vologda Alexey Osokin charged with his alleged accomplices with embezzling 70 million rubles (about $1 million) from the construction of a traffic interchange, the United press service of Vologda Region’s courts informed RAPSI.

Additionally, the prosecutor asked to fine him 800,000 rubles ($11,000).

Other defendants in the case are ex-deputy of Osokin, Anton Musikhin, adviser of the city’s Construction Department Igor Ivonin, director of Sever construction company Anatoly Butusov and CEO of Vologda city water utility Alexader Prisyazhny. The prosecutor also asked prison sentences ranging from 5 to 7 years behind bars and fines from 600,000 to 800,000 rubles for them.

All of them are charged with embezzlement. Osokin, Musikhin and Prisyazhny are also accused of abuse of office.

According to investigators, as part of the realization of a municipal long-term purpose-oriented traffic interchange construction programme in Vologda, Sever company received 110 million rubles ($1.5 million). However, the works were executed prior to the contract conclusion by Vologda city water utility with a lower contractor estimate. As a result, the defendants’ actions caused damage worth over 70 million rubles to the regional and municipal budgets.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Prosecutor seeks 8 years in prison for ex-deputy Mayor of Vologda in embezzlement case

17:34 12/03/2021 A prosecutor on Friday demanded an 8-year prison term for ex-Mayor of Russia’s Vologda Alexey Osokin charged with his alleged accomplices with embezzling 70 million rubles (about $1 million) from the construction of a traffic interchange.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Former co-owner of Spar retailer put under house arrest in embezzlement case

16:17 12/03/2021 A former co-owner of a company heading retailers Spar, Semya (Family) and Idea Allakhverdi Abdullayev, charged with being accessory to embezzlement of 8.65 billion rubles ($117.5 million) from Sberbank, was put under house arrest until May 9.

Man accused of attack against policeman at illegal Moscow rally goes on trial

15:42 12/03/2021 The Tverskoy District Court will begin hearing a police officer assault case against a participant of the unauthorized rally held in Moscow on January 23 Alexey Milyayev charged on March 15.

Facebook deletes drug couriers vacancies ads at request of Russian media watchdog

14:36 12/03/2021 Facebook has notified Roskomnadzor that the social network complied with the body’s request to remove pages and accounts that advertised vacancies of drug mules.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100