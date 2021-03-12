Prosecutor seeks 8 years in prison for ex-deputy Mayor of Vologda in embezzlement case

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

17:34 12/03/2021

ST. PETERSBURG, March 12 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – A prosecutor on Friday demanded an 8-year prison term for ex-Mayor of Russia’s Vologda Alexey Osokin charged with his alleged accomplices with embezzling 70 million rubles (about $1 million) from the construction of a traffic interchange, the United press service of Vologda Region’s courts informed RAPSI.

Additionally, the prosecutor asked to fine him 800,000 rubles ($11,000).

Other defendants in the case are ex-deputy of Osokin, Anton Musikhin, adviser of the city’s Construction Department Igor Ivonin, director of Sever construction company Anatoly Butusov and CEO of Vologda city water utility Alexader Prisyazhny. The prosecutor also asked prison sentences ranging from 5 to 7 years behind bars and fines from 600,000 to 800,000 rubles for them.

All of them are charged with embezzlement. Osokin, Musikhin and Prisyazhny are also accused of abuse of office.

According to investigators, as part of the realization of a municipal long-term purpose-oriented traffic interchange construction programme in Vologda, Sever company received 110 million rubles ($1.5 million). However, the works were executed prior to the contract conclusion by Vologda city water utility with a lower contractor estimate. As a result, the defendants’ actions caused damage worth over 70 million rubles to the regional and municipal budgets.