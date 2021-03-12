Former co-owner of Spar retailer put under house arrest in embezzlement case

16:17 12/03/2021

ST. PETERSBURG, March 12 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – A former co-owner of a company heading retailers Spar, Semya (Family) and Idea Allakhverdi Abdullayev, charged with being accessory to embezzlement of 8.65 billion rubles ($117.5 million) from Sberbank, was put under house arrest until May 9, the United press service of St. Petersburg courts told RAPSI on Friday.

The city’s Smolninsky District Court also ordered house arrest for the company’s financial director Marianna Litvinova.

Levintova, Allakhverdi Abdullayev and lawyer Igor Zashcherinsky were arrested on March 10.

The main case defendant and second co-owner of InterTorg company is Mushviga Abdullayev, the brother of Allakhverdi Abdullayev. He was put on the international wanted list as he escaped abroad in 2019.

According to investigators, the defendants submitted reporting documents with false information on income and financial standing of the organization to Sberbank in otder to receive a loan. The bank checked the data and granted an 8.65 billion-ruble credit to InterTorg.

In February 2020, the company was declared bankrupt. Its joint liability to suppliers, according to the claims, reaches 5.9 billio rubles, exluding loan funds.