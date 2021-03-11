Navalny must pay businessman Udodov $5,000 for defamation - court

© Moskva city news agency, Andrey Lyubimov

11:35 11/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 11 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Thursday upheld a lower court’s ruling ordering Alexey Navalny to pay 350,000 rubles (about $5,000) to businessman Alexander Udodov in a defamation dispute, RAPSI was told in the court's press service.

Moscow’s Lyublinsky District Court granted the businessman’s lawsuit in part in December. The court recognized statements distributed by the blogger as defaming and untrue.

The plaintiff demanded refutation of statements about his allegedly unjust enrichment distributed by the blogger and financial compensation in the amount of 500,000 rubles (about $7,000) for moral damage.

Alexander Udodov is Russian businessman and developer. Since 2015, he has been a member of board of the Eurasian Pipeline Consortium and majority owner of several realty companies and food manufacturing enterprises.



