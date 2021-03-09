Рейтинг@Mail.ru
09/03/2021 16:46

VKontakte fined over $20,000 for failure to delete banned video

Context
Tags: Fine, Court, Internet, Ban, Rally, Violation, Information, The Prosecutor General's Office, Roskomnadzor, VKontakte, St. Petersburg, Russia
14:23 09/03/2021

ST. PETERSBURG, March 9 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – A court in St. Petersburg fined VKontakte social network 1.5 million rubles (over $20,000) for ignoring demands of Russia’s communications agency Roskomnadzor to delete video calling for participation in unauthorized rallies, the United press service of St. Petersburg courts told RAPSI on Tuesday.

According to the St. Petersburg courts’ press service, Roskomnadzor was earlier ordered by Russia’s Prosecutor General to take steps to restrict access to information published on TikTok social network.

On January 22, the watchdog instructed VKontakte to delete video materials published in one of the social media groups as they were equal to the post which was ordered to be deleted. However, VKontakte failed to fulfill the requirement within 24 hours.


VKontakte fined over $20,000 for failure to delete banned video

