Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
05/03/2021 07:29

News

Print this

Sentence against Russian hematologist overturned, case dropped

Context
Tags: Healthcare, Moscow City Court, Elena Misyurina, Russia
18:20 04/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 4 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Thursday overturned sentence delivered against well-known hematologist Elena Misyurina over the death of a patient, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The charges filed against the defendant were dropped due to the lack of criminal elements he was accused of.

According to case papers, in 2013, Misyrina conducted a diagnostic procedure, bone marrow trephine biopsy, for a patient, who died soon afterwards. A court found the doctor guilty of violating safety regulations that led to the patient’s death and sentenced her to 2 years behind bars in January 2018. 

Misyrina denied wrongdoing and her defense insisted that the procedure was not related to the tragedy.

Misyrina’s case caught public attention with many medical professionals expressing support for the defendant and saying that the procedure could not cause the patient’s death. Thus, as the Russian President’s Council for Human Rights stated, over 600 doctors asked the body to intervene in this case.

Following that, Misyurina was released from detention under travel restrictions.

In April 2018, the Moscow City Court overturned the sentence because of violations committed during the investigation and returned the case to prosecutors. 

In late 2020, the Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction invalidated the Moscow City Court’s ruling.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Sentence against Russian hematologist overturned, case dropped

18:20 04/03/2021 The Moscow City Court on Thursday overturned sentence delivered against well-known hematologist Elena Misyurina over the death of a patient.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Sentence against Russian hematologist overturned, case dropped

18:20 04/03/2021 The Moscow City Court on Thursday overturned sentence delivered against well-known hematologist Elena Misyurina over the death of a patient.

Man accused of attack against policeman at illegal rally to wait for trial in detention

14:13 04/03/2021 The Moscow City Court on Thursday upheld detention of Pavel Green-Romanov, a defendant in a case over assault on a National Guard officer at an unauthorized rally, until April 2.

Gazprom branch office CEO released from detention as part of embezzlement case

16:04 04/03/2021 The Moscow City Court has placed under house arrest the director of the Gazprom Mezhregiongaz Stavropol branch Guzer Khashukayev, who is a defendant in the case of embezzling natural gas worth more than 30 billion rubles ($405 million at the current exchange rate).

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100