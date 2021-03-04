Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
04/03/2021 15:05

News

Print this

Detention of ex-Khabarovsk Krai Governor charged with murders prolonged until June

Context
Tags: Murder, Moscow's Basmanny District Court, Sergey Furgal, Khabarovsk, Russia, Moscow
10:18 04/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 4 (RAPSI) – Detention of ex-Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Krai Sergey Furgal charged with masterminding murders in 2004-2005 has been extended until June 8, RAPSI has learnt from the press service of Moscow’s Basmanny District Court.

Investigation into Furgal was completed in early February.

Investigators believe Furgal took decisions to commit the crimes in order to move forward his personal business interests. According to the Investigative Committee, the murder of entrepreneur Yevgeny Zorya was connected with a long conflict with Furgal and court proceedings over a concrete plant purchased by Zorya. The victim had been killed a day before an obvious verdict was delivered, investigators state.

One more alleged victim of Furgal was his partner Oleg Bulatov. After his murder, the defendant acquired his share in their common business, a company engaged in buy-in and resale of scrap iron, , according to the investigation.

Investigators claim that the former Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Krai was involved in the attempted assassination of scrap iron businessman Alexander Smolsky outbidding competitors. 

Moreover, a local resident Roman Sandalov was killed for commercial reasons. A driver of Furgal took the rap.

Furgal was arrested on July 9. According to investigators, all crimes were committed by an organized criminal group led by Furgal in Russia’s Khabarovsk and Amur Regions in 2004-2005. Earlier, four alleged members of the gang were arrested and placed in detention.

Born in the Amur Region, Furgal worked as general physician at a hospital more than 6 years before the start of his political career. After being discharged from healthcare in 1999, he went in for business, according to his biography on the Khabarovsk Krai government’s website. He was elected as the State Duma lawmaker three times.

In September 2018, he was elected as a Khabarovsk Region governor by popular vote.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Detention of ex-Khabarovsk Krai Governor charged with murders prolonged until June

10:18 04/03/2021 Detention of ex-Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Krai Sergey Furgal charged with masterminding murders in 2004-2005 has been extended until June 8.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Ex-CEO of distillery to spend 5.5 years behind bars for failure to pay $13.5 mln in taxes

13:45 04/03/2021 A court in the city of Omsk has sentenced Andrey Averchenko, a former CEO of OSHA Distillery, to 5.5 years in prison for tax evasion.

Man accused of attack against policeman at illegal rally to wait for trial in detention

14:13 04/03/2021 The Moscow City Court on Thursday upheld detention of Pavel Green-Romanov, a defendant in a case over assault on a National Guard officer at an unauthorized rally, until April 2.

Investigation launched into operation of regional cell of banned Jehovah’s Witnesses

12:54 04/03/2021 A criminal case has been launched against five alleged members of a regional cell of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a religious organization banned in Russia.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100