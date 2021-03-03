Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Journalist Azar fined $2,000 for calls for participation in illegal actions

Context
Tags: Violation, Internet, Rally, Rights of journalists, Moscow's Tverskoy District Court, Moscow, Russia
17:44 03/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 3 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Wednesday fined  journalist and municipal lawmaker Ilya Azar 150,000 rubles ($2,000) for calls to participate in unauthorized rallies, RAPSI was told in the court’s press service.

He was found guilty of breaching the order of organizing a public rally.

According to the administrative protocol, in 2020, Azar wrote on his Facebook page a post calling to take part in an illegal action.


Top news

President Putin urges reaction to involvement of teenagers into illegal actions

17:19 03/03/2021 Russian President Vladimir Putin urged, in accordance with the law, to respond to the involvement of minors in illegal unauthorized street actions addressing an expanded meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Wednesday.

Detention of blogger charged with secret data access extended until summer

16:45 03/03/2021 Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court on Wednesday extended detention of blogger Andrey Pyzh, who stands charged with illegal access to the data constituting a state secret, which had been earlier extended until June 5.

One more illegal rally participant to remain in Moscow detention

14:42 03/03/2021 The Moscow City Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by the Murmansk Region’s resident Alexander Glushkov against his detention in a case over assault on a police officer at an unauthorized rally in Moscow.

