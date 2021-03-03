Journalist Azar fined $2,000 for calls for participation in illegal actions
17:44 03/03/2021
MOSCOW, March 3 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Wednesday fined journalist and municipal lawmaker Ilya Azar 150,000 rubles ($2,000) for calls to participate in unauthorized rallies, RAPSI was told in the court’s press service.
He was found guilty of breaching the order of organizing a public rally.
According to the administrative protocol, in 2020, Azar wrote on his Facebook page a post calling to take part in an illegal action.