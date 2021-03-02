Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Tajik native sentenced to imprisonment in Russia for facilitating Syrian terrorists

Tags: Terrorism, Second Western District Military Court, St. Petersburg, Syria, Russia
16:15 02/03/2021

ST. PETERSBURG, March 2 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) - The native of Tajikistan Isfandiyer Akramov has received 5.5 years behind bars for facilitating terrorist activities, the press service of the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) Directorate for St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region.

The circuit collegium of the Second Western District Military Court has found Akramov guilty of inducing two migrants from Tajikistan to joining the Islamic State in Syria, a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

Akramov’s acts have been prevented by the joint operation of FSB and police.


