26/02/2021 20:31

News

Russian investigators open case over war memorial damage in Latvian Jekabpils

Tags: Memory, War, Investigative Committee, Latvia, Russia
18:07 26/02/2021

MOSCOW, February 26 (RAPSI) – Russian investigators have launched a case after the alleged theft of a main gun estabelished above the mass grave at the Latvian Jekabpils manumitters’ memorial, the Investigative Committee’s press service has told RAPSI.

According to the investigation, unidentified persons using special technics have dismantled a 76 millimetric gun from the postament. 

The crime was allegedly committed because of negative attitude towards the USSR actions during the Second World War between February 23 and 24, the statement reads.

 

Russian investigators open case over war memorial damage in Latvian Jekabpils

18:07 26/02/2021 Russian investigators have launched a case after the alleged theft of a main gun estabelished above the mass grave at the Latvian Jekabpils manumitters’ memorial.
