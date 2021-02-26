Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
26/02/2021 20:31

News

Print this

Ex-FSB officers sentenced to 9 and 12 years in prison in case over bitcoin bribes

Tags: Cryptocurrency, Bribery, Second Western District Military Court, Federal Security Service, Russia
16:11 26/02/2021

MOSCOW, February 26 (RAPSI) – The Second Western District Military Court on Friday sentenced former FSB officers to 9 and 12 years in prison for accepting bribes from the family of ex-CEO of Izvestia Publishing House Erast Galumov, RAPSI correspondent reports from the courtroom.

Sergey Belousov was sentenced to 9 years in a maximum security penal colony with a ban on holding civil service posts for 6 years, Andrey Kolobov - to 12 years in a maximum security penal colony with a ban on holding public service posts for 8 years, according to the court ruling. Also, the convicts were stripped of their military ranks.

The court seized 0.1 and 4.70235 bitcoins received by the convicts (about 16 million rubles at the current exchange rate - editor's note) as state revenue.

Earlier, prosecutors demanded 10 years for Belousov and 13 years for Andrey Kolobov in a maximum security colony. The case was heard behind closed doors.

Former FSB officers were found guilty of extorting bribes. They were arrested in the spring of 2019.

Investigators believe that the defendants extorted about $3 million in cryptocurrency from Galumov, whose criminal case was under their jurisdiction. The convicted officers could get some of the funds. Last November, the victim was sentenced to 6 years in a general regime colony for large-scale fraud.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Ex-FSB officers sentenced to 9 and 12 years in prison in case over bitcoin bribes

16:11 26/02/2021 The Second Western District Military Court on Friday sentenced former FSB officers to 9 and 12 years in prison for accepting bribes from the family of ex-CEO of Izvestia Publishing House Erast Galumov.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Ex-FSB officers sentenced to 9 and 12 years in prison in case over bitcoin bribes

16:11 26/02/2021 The Second Western District Military Court on Friday sentenced former FSB officers to 9 and 12 years in prison for accepting bribes from the family of ex-CEO of Izvestia Publishing House Erast Galumov.

Russia’s Justice Ministry proposes improved guarantees of jurors’ material security

14:52 26/02/2021 The Russian Ministry of Justice has developed and posted for public discussion a bill aimed at increasing the guarantees of material security for jurors.

Russian investigators open case over war memorial damage in Latvian Jekabpils

18:07 26/02/2021 Russian investigators have launched a case after the alleged theft of a main gun estabelished above the mass grave at the Latvian Jekabpils manumitters’ memorial.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100