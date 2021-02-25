Over 1,200 participants of illegal Moscow rallies put in detention in last month

© RAPSI

10:50 25/02/2021

MOSCOW, February 25 (RAPSI) – Moscow courts have ordered administrative detention for 1,251 persons after illegal rallies since January 23, RAPSI has learnt from the Moscow City Court’s press service.

In total, Moscow courts received 5,716 violation protocols mostly related to the set order of organizing or holding meetings, gatherings, rallies, pickets. The courts have already considered 3,708 administrative cases out of 5,657, the statement reads.

Thus, 1,218 violators have been detained, 2,500 were fined for breaches at the rallies.



