Ninety criminal cases opened against unlawful rally participants – police

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

13:56 11/02/2021

MOSCOW, February 11 (RAPSI) – Ninety cases have been opened over crimes committed during unauthorized rallies held in January and February, the press service of Russia’s Interior Ministry reports.

Police are ready to takle crime and prevent destabilization of the situation in Russian cities and towns. Persons calling for violations, committing violent actions and failing to meet legal requirements of law enforcement will be arrested and brought to liability, the statement reads.

The Interior Ministry has again called people not to take part in unauthorized rallies.



