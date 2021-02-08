Six defendants in Moscow choreographer murder case put in detention

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

13:47 08/02/2021

MOSCOW, February 8 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Cheremushkinsky District Court on Monday ordered the detention of six defendants in a case over the murder of choreographer Natalya Pronina in December, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Upon the court order, Khasan Tagirov, Artak Aivazyan, Elena Sosnovskaya, Konstantin Taranov and Alexey Golovin will be held in detention until March 23.

According to the case filings, on the evening of December 23, a killer shot Pronina at least two times near a residential building in south-western Moscow. The victim was admitted to hospital where she later died.

The alleged criminals were found as the killer had left the crime instrument with his genetical prints on the crime scene, the Investigative Committee reported earlier.