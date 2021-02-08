Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Punishment given to ex-player of national football team for beating arbiter upheld

Tags: Hooliganism, Community service, Sport, Moscow's Preobrazhensky District Court, Moscow, Russia
12:58 08/02/2021

MOSCOW, February 8 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Preobrazhensky District Court on Monday upheld punishment given to ex-player of the Russian national football team Roman Shirokov for beating arbiter Nikita Danchenko, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

A sentence passed on Shirokov by a magistrate court was overturned due to the procedural violations but the punishment imposed in accordance with the verdict was not changed. The appeals instance recovered 100,000 rubles from the defendant upon a claim of the injured party, the court noted. 

In late December, Shirokov was sentenced to 100 hours of community service for beating the arbiter and ordered to pay 100,000 rubles (about $1,400) in compensation for moral harm to Danchenko.

Prosecution earlier demanded 22 months of limitation of freedom for Shirokov.

The sportsman was found guilty of intended infliction of harm to health committed from molester motives. He pleaded guilty.

According to investigators, on August 10, Shirokov attacked Danchenko during an amateur football match; a video record of the incident was disseminated via social media.


