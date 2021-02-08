Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Alleged sponsor of Navalny’s foundation arrested in absentia in $400K embezzlement case

Tags: Embezzlement, Arrest, Moscow's Basmanny District Court, Alexey Navalny, Moscow region, Moscow, Russia
11:16 08/02/2021

MOSCOW, February 8 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Monday issued an arrest warrant in absentia for businessman Alexander Khomenko, an alleged sponsor of Alexey Navalny’s foundation labeled as foreign agent, as part of a case over 30 million-ruble (over $400,000) embezzlement from the Moscow Region’s budget, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Earlier, Khomenko, who is also the head of Stroy Engineering and VIP Service companies, was put on the international wanted list.

The defendant is to be put in detention for 2 months after his arrest in Russia or extradition.

According to investigators, in 2017, 2018 and 2019, the legal entities headed by Khomenko and Sergiev Posad Social and Economics College signed 10 state contrants for the capital repair of the educational organization in the Moscow Region. However, Khomenko and other defendants deceived Moscow Region’s education officials submitting documents containting false information on the works’ cost to them. Thus, they embezzled over 30 million rubles.

As far as information goes, Khomenko sustained Navalny’s foundation financially. Currently, he is allegedly hiding in Ukraine, the Investigative Committee reported earlier.

