Navalny’s foundation denied removal from foreign agent register

Tags: Foreign Agents Law, NGO, Justice Ministry, Alexey Navalny, Russia
18:15 25/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 25 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Justice Ministry refused to exclude a foundation established by Alexey Navalny from the list of NGOs acting as foreign agents, the Ministry’s press service reported Friday.

Another NGO, which was denied removal from the register, is the Chelyabinsk Region’s diabetic social movement ‘Together’, the statement reads.

Moreover, the Ministry included two foreign NGOs, the Prague Civil Society Centre and the Council of Europe’s Association of political research schools, in the list.


