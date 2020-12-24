Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Leader of new socialism movement to stay under house arrest until spring 2021

Tags: Information, House arrest, Riots, Moscow's Basmanny District Court, Nikolay Platoshkin, Russia
17:02 23/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 23 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Wednesday extended house arrest of the leader of the movement For New Socialism Nikolay Platoshkin charged with aiding and abetting mass riots and distribution of misleading information until spring, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

He will remain under house arrest until March 2, 2021.

Platoshkin is a Russian diplomat, political analyst and historian, head of diplomacy and international affairs department of the Moscow Humanitarian University, leader of the movement For New Socialism.

