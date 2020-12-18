Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Russian rights advocates seek to ease detention and prison conditions amid pandemic

Tags: Pre-trial detention, coronavirus, Human rights, Penitentiary system, President's Council for Human Rights, Eva Merkacheva, Russia
17:07 18/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 18 (RAPSI) – The Presidential Council for Human Rights has requsted the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) tp mitigate detention and prison conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the advisory body’s member Eva Merkacheva.

In particular, the Council members seek for permit detainees and inmates to wash themselves twice a week. According to the penitentiary standing order, currently, jailed men are allowed to wash once a week, while women may do it twice a week, she said during a news conference on the Council’s work results in 2020 on Friday. 

FSIN also was asked to give detainees and prisoners vitamins on a free basis.

Moreover, rights advocates asked for videoconference meetings of jailed persons with their relatives.


