Google fined over $40,000 for links to banned websites in search engine results

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

13:50 17/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 17 (RAPSI) – A magistrate court on Thursday fined Google 3 million rubles (over $40,000) for failure to delete Internet resources containing information banned in Russia from the search engine, RAPSI was told in the court’s press service.

The corporation was found guilty of breach of duty by search engine operator.

Earlier, Russia’s communications agency Roskomnadzor instituted administrative proceedings against Google LLC as the company failed to file objections to an act drafted by the watchdog over refusal to remove banned information from the search engine results.

According to Roskomnadzor, in average Google fails to delete up to 30% of the so-called dangerous links from the search engine, including extremist, porno and suicide content.



