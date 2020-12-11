Russian resident faces trial on Nazism justification allegations

15:32 11/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 11 (RAPSI) - The Supreme court of Russia’s Komi Republic will hear a case against a 55-year old resident of the town of Vorkuta over online denial of the Nazi crimes, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

According to investigators, between April and May 2019, the defendant published open texts containing justification of Nazism on his social network account. The posts were related to murder of people along ethnic lines.

The accused pled guilty.