Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
11/12/2020 18:21

News

Print this

Ukrainian accused of journalists’ murder in Donbass arrested in absentia by Moscow court

Tags: Rights of journalists, Murder, Moscow's Basmanny District Court, Donetsk, Italy, Ukraine, Russia, Moscow
14:00 11/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 11 (RAPSI) – Investigators have lodged a motion seeking for arrest in absentia of a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine Vitaly Markiv, who stands charged with killing two journalists in Donbass in 2014, RAPSI has learnt from the press office of Moscow’s Basmanny District Court.

Markiv has been put on the international wanted list.

A criminal case over the murder of Italian photojournalist Andrea Rocchelli and reporter of the Novaya Gazeta newspaper Andrey Mironov was investigated by investigative bodies of Italy, Ukraine and Russia. The journalists were killed in a mortar fire allegedly conducted by the anti-terrorist operation’s soldiers on a tip-off by the serviceman. 

Markiv was arrested in Italy in 2017. He had the Italian citizenship and reportedly communicated with Italy’s journalists on the Ukrainian part during the military conflict. A court in Italy sentenced the man to 24 years behind bars. However, on November 3, an appeals instance overturned the ruling and acquitted the defendant.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Ukrainian accused of journalists’ murder in Donbass arrested in absentia by Moscow court

14:00 11/12/2020 The Basmanny District Court of Moscow on Friday issued an arrest warrant in absentia for a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine Vitaly Markiv, who stands charged with killing two journalists in Donbass in 2014.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Ukrainian accused of journalists’ murder in Donbass arrested in absentia by Moscow court

14:00 11/12/2020 The Basmanny District Court of Moscow on Friday issued an arrest warrant in absentia for a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine Vitaly Markiv, who stands charged with killing two journalists in Donbass in 2014.

Russian resident faces trial on Nazism justification allegations

15:32 11/12/2020 The Supreme court of Russia’s Komi Republic will hear a case against a 55-year old resident of the town of Vorkuta over online denial of the Nazi crimes.

Russian Interior Ministry drafts document on voluntary DNA registration

16:27 11/12/2020 The Russian Interior Ministry is developing a draft decree on the voluntary genome registration.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100