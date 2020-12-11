Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
11/12/2020 18:21

News

Print this

Investigators complete probe into case over primary timber smuggling to China

Tags: Environment, Smuggling, Investigative Committee, China, Russia
13:12 11/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 11 (RAPSI) – Investigation into a criminal case over smuggling of valuable wood species to China has been completed, the press service of Russia’s Investigative Committee reports.

The case has been forwarded to the Prosecutor General’s Office for indictment to be approved.

According to the probe, 2016 through 2018, Sagatel Bagdasaryan, Artem Sapko and Maxim Ovsyannikov conspired and bought at least 314 cubic metres of rare Mongolian oaks and 308 cubic metres of Manchurian ashes without documents on their lawful origin. 

The defendants prepared forged documents in order to receive an export permit and submitted the papers to customs aiming to further transfer the finewood worth over 5 million rubles (about $70,000) to China, investigators claim.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Investigators complete probe into case over primary timber smuggling to China

13:12 11/12/2020 Investigation into a criminal case over smuggling of valuable wood species from Russia to China has been completed.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Ukrainian accused of journalists’ murder in Donbass arrested in absentia by Moscow court

14:00 11/12/2020 The Basmanny District Court of Moscow on Friday issued an arrest warrant in absentia for a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine Vitaly Markiv, who stands charged with killing two journalists in Donbass in 2014.

Russian resident faces trial on Nazism justification allegations

15:32 11/12/2020 The Supreme court of Russia’s Komi Republic will hear a case against a 55-year old resident of the town of Vorkuta over online denial of the Nazi crimes.

Russian Interior Ministry drafts document on voluntary DNA registration

16:27 11/12/2020 The Russian Interior Ministry is developing a draft decree on the voluntary genome registration.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100