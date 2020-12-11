Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Moscow court to hear bribery case against State Duma MP

Tags: Bribery, State Duma, Moscow City Court, Moscow, Russia
12:04 11/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 11 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court will consider a criminal case against State Duma lawmaker Vadim Belousov and his alleged accomplice Margarita Butakova charged with receiving 3.2 billion rubles (about $45 million at the current exchange rate) in bribes, RAPSI has been told in the court.

The hearing date has not been set yet.

Investigators claim that from May 2010 to January 2014, Belousov, ex-chief accountant of the First Bread-baking Complex Butakova, ex-governor of the Chelyabinsk Region Mikhail Yurevich and other accomplices conspired to receive over 3.2 billion rubles from the Autobahn Holding managers for favoritism and assistance in auctions.

In May 2017, the Sverdlovsk Regional Court issued an arrest warrant for Yurevich in absentia on allegations of taking 26 million rubles in bribes and incitement to defamation. 

During the pretrial investigation, upon a prosecutors’ motion the State Duma gave its consent to stripping Belousov of the MP’s immunity and bringing him to criminal liability.

