Ex-deputy chair of Dynamo sports society extradited from Spain

© flickr.com/GonchoA

16:43 10/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 10 (RAPSI) – A former First Deputy Chairman of a regional department of Dynamo sports club Vladimir Mikhalevsky has been extradited from Spain, according to a statement of the press service of Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office.

Mikhalevsky faces trial on embezzlement charges.

Investigators believe the defendant holding the post in the club embezzled entrusted property worth over 21 million rubles (over $285,000).

Accompanied by penitentiary officials and Russia’s Interpol bureau members Mikhalevsky will be transferred to Moscow.



