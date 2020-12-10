Businessman accused of $4 mln theft from bank extradited from Egypt to Russia

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

10:55 10/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 10 (RAPSI) – Egypt has extradited a former top manager of a Russian company charged with abuse of office and stealing over 300 million rubles ($4 million) from a bank, according to the Interior Ministry’s spokesperson Irina Volk.

Arthur Oganov acting as the firm’s CEO signed a line of credit agreement with the bank aiming at refunding of previously taken credits and the firm’s working capital financing, the statement reads.

Investigators claim the accused through a fictious loan agreement siphoned off the received funds and therefore caused damage to the bank.

In June 2018, Oganov was put on the international wanted list. This September he was arrested in Egypt.



