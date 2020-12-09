Anatomic pathologist of Moscow hospital put under house arrest in bribery case

16:37 09/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 9 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on Wednesday placed chief of the Botkin Hospital’s department of morbid anatomy Oksana Paklina under house arrest in a case over bribetaking, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

She was ordered to be held under house arrest until February 7, 2021.

Paklina is the Doctor of Medicine having more than 26 years of service and the author of over 100 academic papers.



