Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
09/12/2020 18:07

News

Print this

Anatomic pathologist of Moscow hospital put under house arrest in bribery case

Tags: Healthcare, Bribery, Moscow's Presnensky District Court, Moscow, Russia
16:37 09/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 9 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on Wednesday placed chief of the Botkin Hospital’s department of morbid anatomy Oksana Paklina under house arrest in a case over bribetaking, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

She was ordered to be held under house arrest until February 7, 2021. 

Paklina is the Doctor of Medicine having more than 26 years of service and the author of over 100 academic papers.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Anatomic pathologist of Moscow hospital put under house arrest in bribery case

16:37 09/12/2020 Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on Wednesday placed chief of the Botkin Hospital’s department of morbid anatomy Oksana Paklina under house arrest in a case over bribetaking until February 7, 2021.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Businessman known for battles with IKEA gets 10 years for tax evasion, fraud attempt

15:53 09/12/2020 A court in the Moscow Region’s town of Solnechnogorsk on Wednesday sentenced businessman Konstantin Ponomarev known for his legal battles with IKEA to 10 years and 2 months in penal colony for attempted fraud and tax evasion.

Bill on individual foreign agent status passes first reading in State Duma

16:02 09/12/2020 The lower house of Russian parliament passed a bill envisaging that individuals engaged in political activities or collection of information in the military-technical sphere may be granted the foreign agent status if receiving financing from abroad in the first reading on Wednesday.

Regional Civic Center of Internet Technologies files complaint against Google with FAS

17:45 09/12/2020 The Regional Civic Center of Internet Technologies (RCCIT) filed a complaint with Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) that Google LLC had violated antitrust legislation as concerned the abuse of its market power.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100