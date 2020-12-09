Investigators launch probe in terms of Cypriot Netcore Solutions’ loan to CFB bank

17:56 08/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 8 (RAPSI) - Russian investigators are examining the situation with regard to a subordinated loan agreement made between Corporate Finance Bank LLC and Cypriot company Netcore Solutions Ltd, representative of the bank’s shareholders Viktor Medvedev told RAPSI on Tuesday.

The case involves Alexey Golubovich, the beneficiary of Netcore Solutions Ltd.

Medvedev noted that currently criminal investigators study information that ex-shareholder of Yukos Alexey Golubovich could possibly violate the law on Controlled Foreign Companies (CFC).

“Law enforcement agencies are dealing with this issue. We cannot operate with such data, cannot operate with direct evidence, because only investigators have all available information. Nevertheless, we cannot deny these facts. Investigators are dealing with the situation,” the representative of the shareholders said.

He reminded that a claim was submitted to a commercial court on the basis that the deal was a related party transaction.

“By the moment the transaction was made, Alexey Golubovich was a control person of Bank CFB and owned a 20.00007% share in the bank’s registered capital; he also was and is a final beneficiary of Netcore Solutions Ltd, and an end recipient of the interest income from the subordinated loan agreement,” Medvedev explained.

According to the representative of the shareholders, nonobservance of the procedure of making the deal permitted Golubovich to withdraw over $7 million from the bank causing both the credit organization and those involved to suffer economic damages.

Medvedev reminded that the first instance court had earlier established that Golubovich was a person related with Netcore Solutions Ltd, whereas claimants could prove that the defendant had an interest in the disputed agreement. On June 17, 2020, the Moscow Commercial Court obliged Netcore Solutions Ltd (that is, Golubovich) to return almost $5 million as “funds unlawfully acquired under the subordinated loan agreement” with Bank CFB, as well as $1.5 million “as the interest on the use of other persons’ monetary assets.”

In 2009, Cypriot company Netcore Solutions Ltd and Bank CFB (OOO Bank BKF) made a subordinated loan agreement in the amount of more than $11 million. At the time the deal was made, Golubovich was in fact the beneficiary owner of the lender company and, as such, had a possibility to receive interest income from the subordinated loan.

However, the participants in the credit organization could learn about Golubovich’s interest in the disputed agreement only in August 2019. In this connection they submitted to the Moscow Commercial Court a claim seeking nullification of the subordinated loan agreement. This summer, the commercial court ruled the deal null and void; nevertheless, a higher court reversed this ruling.

The law on CFC, to which the claimant appeals, is aimed at combating tax evasion with the use of foreign jurisdictions. In accordance with the law, Golubovich had to inform Russian tax authorities and the CFB Board about the fact that he controlled Netcore Solutions Ltd.

So, Golubovich’s actions may be interpreted not only as large scale tax evasion, but also as unlawful withdrawal of funds from the Russian Federation to offshore jurisdictions, where Golubovich’s companies are registered, among them, Netcore Solutions. The first instance court established that Alexey Golubovich was the controlling shareholder of Netcore Solutions Ltd via a chain of offshore companies.

Medvedev stressed that the bank had reserved funds to be paid to Golubovich; nevertheless, it intends to challenge the decision in the next instance.

RAPSI could not get businessman’s commentaries as yet.