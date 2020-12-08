Ex-advisor of Russian Fishery Agency’s head accused of fraud

© RAPSI, Natalia Vaneyeva

15:43 08/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 8 (RAPSI) – Fraud charges were brought against ex-advisor of a head of the Federal Fishery Agency Yury Khokhlov, who had been earlier extradited from Cyprus, the press service of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office reports Tuesday.

According to investigators, not later than April 2016, Khokhlov conspired with other persons to fraudulently persuade a victim to give him and his accomplices $ 7 million. He promised the victim employment for a senior position in the Fishery Agency. However, he was not aimed to live up to the commitments.

In April 2018, four defendants in the case were convicted and sentenced to prison. Khokhlov managed to escape abroad. He was put on the international wanted list and later arrested in Cyprus. On December 6, 2020, he was extradited to Russia.



