Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
08/12/2020 16:05

News

Print this

Russian courts granted 88% of pension rights defense claims in 2020 - official

Tags: Civil proceedings, Human rights, Statistics, Court, Supreme Court, Vyacheslav Lebedev, Russia
13:17 08/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 8 (RAPSI) – Russian courts granted 88% of claims for protection of pension rights in the last 11 months of 2020, Chairman of the Supreme Court Vyacheslav Lebedev announced Tuesday.

In total, 42% of reemployment demands, 98% of requests for labour remuneration, 88% of pension rights protection claims, 83% ofconsumer rights defense applications and 93% of damage claims were granted in civil proceedings during this period, Lebedev said citing the statistics.

During the coronavirus pandemic a great deal of focus is placed on the social orientation of justice, Lebedev added.

Challenges of rulings and inaction of authorities are also considered in favor of citizens, the Supreme Court’s Chairman noted. According to the statistics, 56% of appeals concerning the housing sector, 72% of social insurance complaints and 57% healthcare related claims were granted this year.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian courts granted 88% of pension rights defense claims in 2020 - official

13:17 08/12/2020 Russian courts granted 88% of claims for protection of pension rights in the last 11 months of 2020, Chairman of the Supreme Court Vyacheslav Lebedev announced Tuesday.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Bill on remote work enacted into law in Russia

14:30 08/12/2020 Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill amending Russia’s Labor Code to the effect that it contained and regulated three types of teleworking and temporary remote work into law on Tuesday.

Russian courts granted 88% of pension rights defense claims in 2020 - official

13:17 08/12/2020 Russian courts granted 88% of claims for protection of pension rights in the last 11 months of 2020, Chairman of the Supreme Court Vyacheslav Lebedev announced Tuesday.

Ex-advisor of Russian Fishery Agency’s head accused of fraud

15:43 08/12/2020 Fraud charges were brought against ex-advisor of a head of the Federal Fishery Agency Yury Khokhlov, who had been earlier extradited from Cyprus.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100