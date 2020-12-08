Russian courts granted 88% of pension rights defense claims in 2020 - official

13:17 08/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 8 (RAPSI) – Russian courts granted 88% of claims for protection of pension rights in the last 11 months of 2020, Chairman of the Supreme Court Vyacheslav Lebedev announced Tuesday.

In total, 42% of reemployment demands, 98% of requests for labour remuneration, 88% of pension rights protection claims, 83% ofconsumer rights defense applications and 93% of damage claims were granted in civil proceedings during this period, Lebedev said citing the statistics.

During the coronavirus pandemic a great deal of focus is placed on the social orientation of justice, Lebedev added.

Challenges of rulings and inaction of authorities are also considered in favor of citizens, the Supreme Court’s Chairman noted. According to the statistics, 56% of appeals concerning the housing sector, 72% of social insurance complaints and 57% healthcare related claims were granted this year.



