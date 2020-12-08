One more arrest warrant issued in absentia in case over Russian pilot’s death in Syria

© RAPSI, Natalia Vaneyeva

17:46 07/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 7 (RAPSI) – The Basmanny District Court of Moscow on Monday issued in arrest warrant in absentia for Abdel Sattar Abdul Gafur as-Syyah, an alleged member Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization banned in Russia, who stands accused of involvement in the death of Russian pilot Roman Filipov in Syria in 2018, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Three other defendants, Ibrahim Ramadan al-Ahmad, Mohammed Gazi al-Aleivia and Abdel Basyt Ibrahim al-Hamud were arrested in absentia on December 4. All the men are to be detained for 2 months after their arrest in Russia or extradition to the Russian Federation.

In November, the defendants were placed on the international wanted list.

Depending on their role in the crime they are charged with participation in a terrorist organization, attempted murder and stealing fire arms.

According to the investigation, on February 3, 2018, terrorists fired a plane piloted by Filipov from an air defense system in the Syrian air space. The officer ejected himself from the aircraft and entered a battle with the terrorists after landing. Being among the terrorists he blown himself up with a grenade. After the pilot’s death, the terrorists stole his pistol, hardhat and oxygen mask.



