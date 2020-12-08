Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
08/12/2020 03:30

News

Print this

One more arrest warrant issued in absentia in case over Russian pilot’s death in Syria

Tags: Terrorism, Moscow's Basmanny District Court, Syria, Russia
17:46 07/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 7 (RAPSI) – The Basmanny District Court of Moscow on Monday issued in arrest warrant in absentia for Abdel Sattar Abdul Gafur as-Syyah, an alleged member Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization banned in Russia, who stands accused of involvement in the death of Russian pilot Roman Filipov in Syria in 2018, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Three other defendants, Ibrahim Ramadan al-Ahmad, Mohammed Gazi al-Aleivia and Abdel Basyt Ibrahim al-Hamud were arrested in absentia on December 4. All the men are to be detained for 2 months after their arrest in Russia or extradition to the Russian Federation. 

In November, the defendants were placed on the international wanted list.

Depending on their role in the crime they are charged with participation in a terrorist organization, attempted murder and stealing fire arms.

According to the investigation, on February 3, 2018, terrorists fired a plane piloted by Filipov from an air defense system in the Syrian air space. The officer ejected himself from the aircraft and entered a battle with the terrorists after landing. Being among the terrorists he blown himself up with a grenade. After the pilot’s death, the terrorists stole his pistol, hardhat and oxygen mask.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

One more arrest warrant issued in absentia in case over Russian pilot’s death in Syria

17:46 07/12/2020 The Basmanny District Court of Moscow on Monday issued in arrest warrant in absentia for Abdel Sattar Abdul Gafur as-Syyah, an alleged member Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization banned in Russia, who stands accused of involvement in the death of Russian pilot Roman Filipov in Syria in 2018.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s Civic Chamber urges legislative regulation of fertility treatment and surrogacy

15:38 07/12/2020 Russia’s Civic Chamber has developed recommendations concerning provision of specialized medical care such as assisted reproductive technologies (ART), in vitro fertilization (IVF), and surrogate maternity; the proposals are based on the public hearings hosted by the Chamber this July.

One more arrest warrant issued in absentia in case over Russian pilot’s death in Syria

17:46 07/12/2020 The Basmanny District Court of Moscow on Monday issued in arrest warrant in absentia for Abdel Sattar Abdul Gafur as-Syyah, an alleged member Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization banned in Russia, who stands accused of involvement in the death of Russian pilot Roman Filipov in Syria in 2018.

Ex-advisor of Russian Fishery Agency’s head extradited from Cyprus

13:02 07/12/2020 A former advisor of the Federal Fishery Agency’s head Yury Khokhlov charged with attempted fraud has been extradited from Cyprus.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100