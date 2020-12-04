Рейтинг@Mail.ru
04/12/2020 17:48

Blogger detained for 2 months over girlfriend’s death from hyperthermia

Context
Tags: Harrassment, Internet, Moscow, Russia
17:24 04/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 4 (RAPSI) – The Ramensky Court in Moscow on Friday detained blogger Stas Reshetnikov (Reeflay) for 2 months in a case over intended infliction of grievous bodily harm to his girlfriend resulted in her death, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Earlier, Reshetnikov locked out on the balcony his girlfriend Valentina Grigoryeva, who died from hyperthermia after spending a night in the cold; the man broadcasted this incident in real time on YouTube.

An examination found that the dead woman had a closed craniocerebral injury, blood tumor and ecchymomas.

In his streams Reeflay was cruel toward his guests and girlfriend; he beat and disrespected her for donations from the viewers.

