St. Petersburg Ice Palace fined $6,500 for hosting rap concert amid pandemic

© Basta aka Noggano official website

12:55 04/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 4 (RAPSI) – A court in St. Petersburg on Friday ruled to fine a local ice stadium 480,000 rubles (about $6,500 at the current exchange rate) after it staged a concert of famous Russian rapper Basta, the United press service of St. Petersburg courts informed RAPSI.

The Nevsky District Court brought the OOO Ice Palace to administrative liability for violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules.

Videos from the concert, which took place on November 27 and 28, show that members of the audience did not wear masks and did not keep the social distance. After the event, St. Petersburg authorities toughened restrictions aimed to contain the spread of COVID-19.